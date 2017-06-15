How Allison Williams is paying it forward

(CNN)Allison Williams knows that she's been blessed.
The "Girls" and "Get Out" actress had a wealthy upbringing in New Canaan, Connecticut with access to the best teachers and schools. (Her father is NBC News anchor Brian Williams.)
Williams graduated from Yale University with a degree in English in 2010, but it was her parents who instilled her interest in education advocacy.
"[My parents] tried to raise us with constant reminders of how lucky we were and not to take any of it for granted," Williams said earlier this month at MCON, a Millennial engagement conference held in Washington D.C. "We were white kids born in this atmosphere that just set up for success."
Williams understood from an early age that most American children don't have the educational opportunities she was afforded.
"The idea that this country offers a level playing field to everyone is one of the most destructive, false narratives I can think of," Williams told CNN.
She's working to pay her good fortune forward as an ambassador for Horizons National, a summer enrichment program that serves children from low-income families across the country. The six-week course aims to help students fill the learning gap during the summer months.
The birthplace of the Horizons National program is the New Canaan Country School Williams attended in her formative years.
"Kids enter the program behind in school and by the time that first summer is over, they are more engaged in the classroom, more confident," she said.
Williams was the keynote speaker at the MCON conference where she addressed the need for education reform.
This summer, in partnership with NowThisMedia, Williams will also launch the digital news series EDify to highlight innovations in education. The goal of the series, Williams said, is to showcase solutions for education challenges.
"The thing about education is that every day that goes by is a day that's too late," Williams said during her speech. "These are lives, futures we are talking about. It's not something we can put off."