Los Angeles lighting Bat-signal for Adam West

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:47 AM ET, Thu June 15, 2017

Story highlights

  • The ceremonial lighting will take place Thursday
  • West recently died of leukemia

(CNN)Holy Bright Knight!

The late actor Adam West will be honored by Los Angeles with a ceremonial lighting of the Bat-signal from City Hall.
West died Friday of leukemia. He was 88.
    The actor played his premiere role as millionaire Bruce Wayne and superhero Batman in the 1960s television series.
    The Bat-signal was used in the show when the fictitious Gotham City Police Department needed to summon the superhero.
    According to an announcement from DC Comics, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck will join "Bat-guests" to light the Bat-signal in tribute to West's portrayal of the "Bright Knight."
    The event will be held Thursday night.
    The West family is encouraging fans who are unable to attend the ceremony to make a donation to either the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Camp Rainbow Gold.