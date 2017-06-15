Los Angeles lighting Bat-signal for Adam West

Story highlights The ceremonial lighting will take place Thursday

West recently died of leukemia

(CNN) Holy Bright Knight!

The late actor Adam West will be honored by Los Angeles with a ceremonial lighting of the Bat-signal from City Hall.

JUST WATCHED 'Batman' actor Adam West dead at 88 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'Batman' actor Adam West dead at 88 02:46

West died Friday of leukemia. He was 88.

The actor played his premiere role as millionaire Bruce Wayne and superhero Batman in the 1960s television series.

Read More