Deadly explosion rocks Chinese kindergarten

Story highlights Dozens of people were injured in the explosion, including children

Fengxian is in eastern China's Jiangsu province

Beijing (CNN) At least seven people were killed and 66 were injured, including children, in a blast Thursday near a kindergarten in eastern China, according to Chinese state media.

Two people died at the scene and five died at the hospital, Chinese Central Television reported. Nine are in serious condition, according to CCTV. It's not clear if children were among the dead.

The explosion occurred in front of the gate of the Chuangxin Kindergarten at about 4:50 p.m., according to Fengxian police.

"The police and related departments rushed to the scene as soon as it was reported and conducted rescue and investigation work on the site," police said on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter. "Currently, the investigation work is still underway."

Authorities have not said what caused the explosion.

Read More