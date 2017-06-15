(CNN) Malcolm Turnbull's next phone call with Donald Trump could be awkward.

The Australian Prime Minister mocked his US counterpart in a speech Wednesday night to a gathered crowd of journalists and politicians, during the Australian Parliament's boozy annual Midwinter Ball.

In leaked audio aired by Australia's Channel Nine, Turnbull poked fun at his own efforts to ingratiate himself with the new US President during their meeting in New York.

"It was beautiful. It was the most beautiful putting-me-at-ease ever," he told the crowd.

The Midwinter Ball is the premier event of the political year in the Australian capital, Canberra, a mixing of journalists, advisers and politicians, similar to the White House Correspondents Dinner.