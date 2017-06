(CNN) Challenging gender stereotypes, an all-female start-up in Myanmar is educating women on computer technology and connecting them to entrepreneurs and innovators in the industry.

In a country where only one in five people have internet access, Geek Girls Myanmar aims to teach women how to use the internet through as series of workshops and meet-ups. It also offers support for women entrepreneurs and innovators, with the aim of bringing female tech geeks to the forefront of change in the country.