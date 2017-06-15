(CNN)Challenging gender stereotypes, an all-female start-up in Myanmar is educating women on computer technology and connecting them to entrepreneurs and innovators in the industry.
In a country where only one in five people have internet access, Geek Girls Myanmar aims to teach women how to use the internet through as series of workshops and meet-ups. It also offers support for women entrepreneurs and innovators, with the aim of bringing female tech geeks to the forefront of change in the country.
Watch the above video for more information.