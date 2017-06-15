Breaking News

Myanmar 'Geek Girls' fight gender norms

By Andrea Lo, Angus Watson, CNN

Updated 10:22 PM ET, Thu June 15, 2017

    Myanmar 'Geek Girls' fight gender norms

(CNN)Challenging gender stereotypes, an all-female start-up in Myanmar is educating women on computer technology and connecting them to entrepreneurs and innovators in the industry.

In a country where only one in five people have internet access, Geek Girls Myanmar aims to teach women how to use the internet through as series of workshops and meet-ups. It also offers support for women entrepreneurs and innovators, with the aim of bringing female tech geeks to the forefront of change in the country.
