How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Chinese President Jiang Zemin shakes hands with Britain's Prince Charles following Hong Kong's transfer of sovereignty from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997.
Carrie Lam (center) stands on stage after being selected to be the next Hong Kong Chief Executive on March 26, 2017. In the foreground, a yellow umbrella is unfurled to protest the undemocratic nature of the race Lam won.
A Cathay Pacific Boeing-747 jet flies over residential buildings near Hong Kong's Kai Tak airport, on June 19, 1997.
Kai Tak airport, located in the center of the city, was widely regarded as one of the scariest approaches in the world before it was replaced by a new airport in 1998.
The location of the former airport is still transport focused, playing home to a huge ferry terminal.
Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2017 shows the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park on the former location of the airport.
The skyline of Hong Kong island, next to Victoria Harbor, seen on September 7, 1996.
The same view from February 17, 2017 shows how the skyline has grown and expanded.
A photo take on June 21, 1997 shows the Chinese city of Shenzhen across the border from Hong Kong.
This February 13, 2017 photo shows how much Shenzhen has grown since, becoming a sprawling metropolis of 12 million.
A cluster of signs in the densely populated Kowloon region of Hong Kong, seen in 1997.
While many things have changed in the city, density and colorful signage have remained constant, as this March 14, 2017 photo shows.