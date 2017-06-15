Breaking News

How Hong Kong has changed since 1997

Updated 11:58 PM ET, Thu June 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chinese President Jiang Zemin shakes hands with Britain&#39;s Prince Charles following Hong Kong&#39;s transfer of sovereignty from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Chinese President Jiang Zemin shakes hands with Britain's Prince Charles following Hong Kong's transfer of sovereignty from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Carrie Lam (center) stands on stage after being selected to be the next Hong Kong Chief Executive on March 26, 2017. In the foreground, a yellow umbrella is unfurled to protest the undemocratic nature of the race Lam won.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Carrie Lam (center) stands on stage after being selected to be the next Hong Kong Chief Executive on March 26, 2017. In the foreground, a yellow umbrella is unfurled to protest the undemocratic nature of the race Lam won.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
A Cathay Pacific Boeing-747 jet flies over residential buildings near Hong Kong&#39;s Kai Tak airport, on June 19, 1997.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
A Cathay Pacific Boeing-747 jet flies over residential buildings near Hong Kong's Kai Tak airport, on June 19, 1997.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Kai Tak airport, located in the center of the city, was widely regarded as one of the scariest approaches in the world before it was replaced by a new airport in 1998.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Kai Tak airport, located in the center of the city, was widely regarded as one of the scariest approaches in the world before it was replaced by a new airport in 1998.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
The location of the former airport is still transport focused, playing home to a huge ferry terminal.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
The location of the former airport is still transport focused, playing home to a huge ferry terminal.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2017 shows the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park on the former location of the airport.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2017 shows the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park on the former location of the airport.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
The skyline of Hong Kong island, next to Victoria Harbor, seen on September 7, 1996.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
The skyline of Hong Kong island, next to Victoria Harbor, seen on September 7, 1996.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
The same view from February 17, 2017 shows how the skyline has grown and expanded.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
The same view from February 17, 2017 shows how the skyline has grown and expanded.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
A photo take on June 21, 1997 shows the Chinese city of Shenzhen across the border from Hong Kong.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
A photo take on June 21, 1997 shows the Chinese city of Shenzhen across the border from Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
This February 13, 2017 photo shows how much Shenzhen has grown since, becoming a sprawling metropolis of 12 million.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
This February 13, 2017 photo shows how much Shenzhen has grown since, becoming a sprawling metropolis of 12 million.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
A cluster of signs in the densely populated Kowloon region of Hong Kong, seen in 1997.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
A cluster of signs in the densely populated Kowloon region of Hong Kong, seen in 1997.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
While many things have changed in the city, density and colorful signage have remained constant, as this March 14, 2017 photo shows.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
While many things have changed in the city, density and colorful signage have remained constant, as this March 14, 2017 photo shows.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 hong kong then and nowcarrie lam election umbrella02 hong kong then and now04 hong kong then and now05 hong kong then and now RESTRICTED03 hong kong then and now RESTRICTEDhong kong skyline 1997hong kong skyline 2017 RESTRICTED06 hong kong then and now07 hong kong then and now08 hong kong then and now RESTRICTED09 hong kong then and now RESTRICTED