Story highlights AKB48 is Guinness World Records' "largest pop group."

More than 300 are running for the election for 16 spots on the upcoming song out in August.

More than 3 million votes have been cast in the last couple of elections.

AKB48 is the first female group in Japan to break 50 million in CD sales.

(CNN) There are stump speeches, handshakes and even an official statement refuting voting fraud.

But the election isn't for a president, but for an "angel" in the world's largest pop group AKB48. A total of 322 members are in the running for 16 coveted spots performing and singing their 49th single to be released in August.

Think "Baby One More Time" era Britney Spears, cloned over and over.

As Japan's most popular and highest-earning girl pop group, AKB48 sold over 50 million CDs since launching in 2005, ranking in the top four highest selling music groups in Japan. Their last single "Negaigoto no Mochigusare," was recently released on May 31 and sold 1.3 million in the first week.

"I am totally taken into the marketing plot. I know that and I am enjoying it," said 43-year-old fan Norio Uchida at AKB48's permanent venue, Tokyo's AKB Theater.

