-- The jury in Bill Cosby's trial is deadlocked . They've deliberated for 31 hours and asked six questions , but they still can't come to a consensus on any of his sexual offense charges. The judge's response: Try again. Here's what will happen if the jury can't make a decision

-- The Senate made clear its feelings about Russia's interference in the 2016 election: It approved a bill 98-2 to hit Russia with new sanctions and give Congress power to review any White House attempts to roll them back. The bill still has to pass the House before it goes to Trump's desk.

-- Otto Warmbier, the US college student released by North Korea this week, suffered extensive brain damage and shows no current signs of botulism, doctors said.