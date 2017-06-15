(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.
-- The jury in Bill Cosby's trial is deadlocked. They've deliberated for 31 hours and asked six questions, but they still can't come to a consensus on any of his sexual offense charges. The judge's response: Try again. Here's what will happen if the jury can't make a decision.
-- In case you missed last night's big bombshell, the Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice. This is "yuge," for several reasons.
-- The Senate made clear its feelings about Russia's interference in the 2016 election: It approved a bill 98-2 to hit Russia with new sanctions and give Congress power to review any White House attempts to roll them back. The bill still has to pass the House before it goes to Trump's desk.
-- Otto Warmbier, the US college student released by North Korea this week, suffered extensive brain damage and shows no current signs of botulism, doctors said.
-- The next phone call between Trump and Malcolm Turnbull might be a little awkward. Leaked audio features the Australian Prime Minister mocking Trump in front of a crowd of journalists and politicians.
-- The FBI arrested fugitive Mormon sect leader Lyle Jeffs. The polygamist leader escaped a year ago by using olive oil to slip off his GPS tracking bracelet.
-- A blimp caught fire and crashed near the US Open.
-- A man was arrested for driving into a Secret Service officer near Trump's motorcade on Wednesday night.
-- Even under the narrowest definition, there's been at least 1 mass shooting every month this year.
-- Russia's soccer players are no strangers to racism, but the country's anti-racism inspector says he's confident there won't be any racist incidents at the World Cup next year. This is how he says he'll pull off such a bold feat.
-- If you're headed to the theaters this weekend, our media critic, Brian Lowry, has the scoop on "Cars 3." Spoiler alert: It's entertaining in places but never fully gets into gear.