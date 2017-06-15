How Nathaniel Bassey started a praise and worship movement on Instagram

Story highlights Nigerian gospel singer started a praise challenge that has attracted over 68,000 participants

The 30 day event sees thousands of his followers join in a live Instagram stream

(CNN) It is perhaps an unlikely setting for a praise and worship session. But every day at midnight, thousands of worshippers around the world have logged on to Instagram to lift their voices in praise and prayer, united by one hashtag: #HalleluyahChallenge.

More than 60,000 people have joined in the Instagram praise and worship in an hour long midnight gathering, which is the brainchild of Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

It all started with a simple post on his Instagram page on the 31st of May, where Bassey signaled his intention to start a 30-day midnight praise challenge throughout the month of June.

Even Nigeria's expensive internet data costs have seemingly not deterred eager worshipers who have flocked to the livestream on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

At it's peak, around 68,000 people have joined the Instagram livestream, while over 50,000 joined the Facebook livestream.