Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower in the White City district of London as a massive fire engulfed the building early in the morning on Wednesday, June 14. London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has declared the fire a major incident as more than 200 firefighters tackle the blaze and at least 50 people are receive hospital treatment.
Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower after a fire engulfed the building in the early morning hours.
A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire at the Grenfell Tower. At least 30 people were taken to five London hospitals but it was not clear how many were still trapped. London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said there had been a number of deaths, and the incident was unprecedented in her 29-year career.
Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
Emergency service members work at the scene.
Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
Police stand near debris on the ground.
People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire on June 14 in west London.
A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
Firefighters are battling the massive fire.
People watch as smoke rises from the high-rise.
Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
Local council leader Nick Paget-Brown said the authorities are still trying to "establish how many people have been injured or, sadly, lost their lives."
Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.
Police officers on nearby Bradley Road asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
Emergency services respond to the fire.
Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.