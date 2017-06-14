Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower in the White City district of London as a massive fire engulfed the building early in the morning on Wednesday, June 14. London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has declared the fire a major incident as more than 200 firefighters tackle the blaze and at least 50 people are receive hospital treatment. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower after a fire engulfed the building in the early morning hours. Hide Caption 2 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire at the Grenfell Tower. At least 30 people were taken to five London hospitals but it was not clear how many were still trapped. London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said there had been a number of deaths, and the incident was unprecedented in her 29-year career. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower. Hide Caption 4 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative. Hide Caption 5 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Emergency service members work at the scene. Hide Caption 7 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Police stand near debris on the ground. Hide Caption 9 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire on June 14 in west London. Hide Caption 10 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Firefighters are battling the massive fire. Hide Caption 12 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London People watch as smoke rises from the high-rise. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire. Hide Caption 14 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Local council leader Nick Paget-Brown said the authorities are still trying to "establish how many people have been injured or, sadly, lost their lives." Hide Caption 15 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire. Hide Caption 16 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Police officers on nearby Bradley Road asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services. Hide Caption 18 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Emergency services respond to the fire. Hide Caption 20 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building. Hide Caption 21 of 23

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out." Hide Caption 22 of 23