Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.

Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London

Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."