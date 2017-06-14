Fire engulfs apartment block in West London

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London on Wednesday, June 14.
Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.
Police officers on nearby Bradley Road asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
A huge fire has engulfed a 27-story apartment block in West London as hundreds of firefighters attempt to evacuate the building.