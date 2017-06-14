Story highlights The North Carolina man was out late at night with seven other people

(CNN) A 21-year-old man from North Carolina suffered severe burns late Tuesday when he fell into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Gervais Dylan Gatete from Raleigh was with seven other people when he was burned in the Lower Geyser Basin north of the Old Faithful area, a spokeswoman for the park said Wednesday in a written statement.

Investigators are trying to determine how Gatete fell in.

"Yellowstone's thermal features are dangerous," Superintendent Dan Wenk said. The park's statement explains the ground in the area is fragile, with scalding water just below the surface.

Hot springs have killed or injured more people than other natural features at Yellowstone.

