New US poet laureate eager to take poetry to new audience

The poet laureate is appointed by the librarian of Congress

(CNN) Her Pulitzer Prize-winning work "Life on Mars" explored life by going to the stars and back. Now Tracy K. Smith, the new US poet laureate, says she wants to bring poetry down to Earth for an audience that usually doesn't experience it.

Smith has been appointed the 22nd poet laureate consultant in poetry, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Wednesday.

"What struck me about her poetry is that it is very direct and accessible," Hayden said. "She shows us through these poems how to think and feel our way through these big ideas. Her poetry can be so big and sprawling in its themes, and at the same time laser-focused in its words."

Smith, 45, is an author of a memoir and three poetry books; "Life on Mars" won the Pulitzer in 2012. She says she wants to use her appointment to share her passion for poetry with a wider audience.

Smith takes the baton from former poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, who held the role for two years, and joins a league of poets who previously held the title.

