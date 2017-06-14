San Francisco police respond to shooting

Story highlights Police have advised anyone in the area of the shooting to shelter in place

Aerial footage shows police escorting dozens of people from a building

(CNN) San Francisco police are responding to a shooting at a building near the Bayshore Freeway, the department said in a tweet.

People in the area are advised to shelter in place until instructed otherwise.

Aerial footage showed police leading dozens of people, many in matching brown work uniforms, out of a building. A tactical vehicle arrived shortly thereafter.

The site of the shooting is the Potrero Hill area, a largely residential neighborhood.

Police seem to be concentrated around the UPS San Francisco Customer Center, a couple of blocks east of Franklin Square.

