San Francisco police respond to shooting

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Wed June 14, 2017

Story highlights

  • Police have advised anyone in the area of the shooting to shelter in place
  • Aerial footage shows police escorting dozens of people from a building

(CNN)San Francisco police are responding to a shooting at a building near the Bayshore Freeway, the department said in a tweet.

People in the area are advised to shelter in place until instructed otherwise.
Aerial footage showed police leading dozens of people, many in matching brown work uniforms, out of a building. A tactical vehicle arrived shortly thereafter.
    The site of the shooting is the Potrero Hill area, a largely residential neighborhood.
    Police seem to be concentrated around the UPS San Francisco Customer Center, a couple of blocks east of Franklin Square.
    Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity. Authorities say they will provide a briefing soon.

    CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.