Aerial footage shows police escorting dozens of people from a building

(CNN) At least two people are dead after a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, San Francisco Deputy Police Chief Mikail Ali said.

The gunman shot himself, and his condition is unknown, Ali said. Investigators are trying to determine if there are any other casualties.

People in the area are advised to shelter in place until instructed otherwise. Law enforcement is concentrated around the UPS San Francisco Customer Center, a couple of blocks east of Franklin Square.

A woman named Michelle, who did not want to provide her last name, was walking to work across the street from a UPS facility when she saw several UPS employees running down the street. They told her to run because there had been a shooting, she told CNN, explaining she ran about a block with the workers.

Employees at a UPS facility in San Francisco were asked to put their hands up as they left the building, according to Kevin Wood, who took this picture from his home across the street.

"I was confused. They crossed the street and when they got to me, they said, 'Run, there is a shooter,' so I started to run with them," she said. "Several of them said it was a driver they worked with who had a gun and opened fired. I feel terrible for the people hurt and for the UPS team that was there but survived."

