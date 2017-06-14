No verdict yet in Philando Castile case

Story highlights Judge had told jurors to keep working during the third day of deliberations

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez faces up to 20 years in prison

(CNN) The jury in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota officer charged in the killing Philando Castile ended a third day of deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

Jurors will reconvene Thursday morning.

Judge William Leary III earlier told them to continue working to reach a verdict.

"You should not hesitate to reexamine your views and change your opinion if you become convinced they are erroneous but you should not surrender your honest opinion simply because other jurors disagree or merely to reach a verdict," the judge said in rereading jury instructions in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

If convicted, Yanez faces up to 20 years in prison on charges from the July 6, 2016, shooting, which led to nationwide protests and renewed debate over excessive force after Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, broadcast the incident on Facebook Live.

