4 police officers suspended in alleged kicking of burn victim

(CNN) Four police officers have been suspended after a video surfaced that appears to show the victim of a fiery car crash being kicked by police as he lies on the ground, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announced Monday.

The video shows the aftermath of an accident that happened during a police chase in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 4. Miguel Feliz was driving home from work when a vehicle being chased by police crashed into his car and a utility pole. Both vehicles and the pole caught fire.

In a video captured by witnesses, Feliz exits his vehicle and rolls on the ground attempting to remove his burning clothing. Moments later, several police officers approach Feliz while pointing their guns. Two officers appear to kick him, then drag him into the street.

"Taking swift action isn't always elegant, but this video clearly shows that the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames, and pull this man out of harm's way," Carmine Disbrow, president of the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association, said in a statement issued after the video surfaced. The incident left Feliz in critical but stable condition, with severe burns to 30% of his body, his family told Univision.

The disciplinary measures announced by Fulop relate to violations during the car chase that do not include what is seen in the video.

