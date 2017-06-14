4th person charged in Detroit genital mutilation case

Story highlights "Multiple minor girls in Michigan" have said they were mutilated, a federal complaint says

"There was no mutilation of any genitals, of any kind," says a lawyer for the latest woman accused

(CNN) A Detroit-area wife and mother accused of being involved in a federal female genital mutilation case was arrested Wednesday near her home and released hours later, under the condition that she doesn't talk to members of her religious community or attend her mosque.

Tahera Shafiq, 48, is charged with conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation and aiding and abetting female genital mutilation.

She is accused of entering the Burhani Medical Clinic, a Detroit-area clinic owned by Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife, Farida, in February, when federal prosecutors allege the Attars allowed another Detroit-area doctor, Jumana Nagarwala, to perform female genital mutilation on two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota. Female genital mutilation is the cutting of part of a girl's genitals and has been illegal in the United States for decades, but this is the first federal case of its kind.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday states that "multiple minor girls in Michigan" told authorities that procedures had been performed on their genitals by Nagarwala, and one girl identified Shafiq as being present for her procedure.

Shafiq, the Attars and Nagarwala are all members of the Dawoodi Bohra community, a religious sect of Islam, said Shafiq's attorney, Victoria Burton-Harris. They attend the Anjuman-e-Najmi mosque in Farmington Hills, Burton-Harris said.

