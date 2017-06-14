A coloring book is found at a botanical garden and it's 256 years old

Story highlights Its pages feature drawings of 60 plants and flowers

It also has instructions for "painting according to nature"

(CNN) Coloring books for adults all the rage, but apparently, they were popular as far back as the 18th Century.

A 256-year-old coloring book has been found in the library of the Missouri Botanical Gardens in St. Louis.

Its pages feature drawings of 60 plants and flowers, along with instructions for "painting according to nature."

The book, titled "The Florist," was printed around 1760 by Robert Sayer. The title page points out the pages are "intended for the use and amusement of Gentlemen and Ladies."

Botanist Amy Pool was doing research when she first came across mention of the book. She later learned the garden had a copy of the book in their rare book collection.

Read More