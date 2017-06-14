Coast Guard ship found after 100 years in US Pacific coast

Story highlights The century-old ship will remain on the ocean floor

It was part of US fleet during the Spanish-American war

(CNN) The Coast Guard Cutter McCulloch collided with a passenger ship and sank when dense fog rolled onto the Southern California coast on June 13, 1917.

A hundred years later, US Coast Guard and NOAA officials announced they found its remains.

The steam engine ship based in San Francisco was considered the largest cutter built of its era.

The long-lost US military ship battled wars and sailed across the Pacific in the late 1800s until it collided with the passenger steamship that carried more than 400 passengers, US Coast Guard and NOAA officials said. The shipwreck disappeared under water, but the entire crew was rescued. Days later a crew member died from his injuries.

During its 20-year career, the ship cruised the Pacific, enforced fur seal regulations in Alaska waters and joined US. Asiatic Squadron during the Spanish-American War, officials said.

