- Baltimore had six deaths overnight Monday
- Police commissioner announces 12-hour work shifts for city's officers
(CNN)The man was bleeding from his forehead when officers found the shooting victim as he lay dying on a waterfront road early Tuesday.
The Justice Department began investigating Baltimore police practices less than a month after the death of Freddie Gray. Here is a timeline of the case and the probe.
April 2015: Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man, suffers a broken neck in a prisoner transport van and dies a week later. His death becomes a symbol of the black community's mistrust of police and triggers days of protest and riots.
May 1, 2015: Six police officers are charged in connection with Gray's death, including one who drove the transport van.
May 8, 2015: The Justice Department announces it has opened an investigation into whether the Baltimore Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of discriminatory policing.
Fall 2015: Some officers start wearing body cameras in a pilot program.
December 2015-July 2016: A jury deadlocks in the case against one officer in the Gray case, and three other officers -- including the van driver -- are acquitted.
March 2016: The city announces some officers will start wearing body cameras permanently in the spring, and all officers are to wear them by 2018.
May 2016: The police department says it has outfitted some prisoner transport vans with cameras that will record activity in the custody compartments.
June 2016: Police announce an overhaul of their use-of-force policy.
July 27, 2016: Charges against the three remaining officers in the Gray case are dropped.
August 2016: The DOJ finds the BPD disproportionately stopped, searched and arrested African-Americans, and used excessive force against juveniles and people with mental health disabilities, over at least a six-year period. Here are some of the most egregious examples cited in the report.
January 2017: The federal government and Baltimore agree to terms on sweeping police reforms, including some that the city already has undertaken.