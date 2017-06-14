Roger Federer suffers defeat to Tommy Haas on his return to tennis

(CNN) It was not a happy return to tennis for Roger Federer.

In his first competitive match following an eight-week break, the 18-time grand slam champion was beaten by world No. 302 Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open.

Federer, who prior to this match had lost only once in 2017, squandered match point as he lost 2-6 7-6 6-4 to the former world No.2.

It's the first time the 35-year-old Federer has been defeated in his opening match at a grass-court tournament since Wimbledon 2002, when he lost to Mario Ancic.

More to follow...