Who is Steve Scalise?

(CNN) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip Wednesday morning during a baseball practice in Virginia.

Scalise, a five-term Republican from Louisiana, rose quickly through the ranks of leadership early in his career.

In 2012, he won a hard-fought battle to lead the Republican Study Committee -- at the time, the most conservative bloc of Republicans in the House. Later, when then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor was upset in a 2014 primary race, Scalise ran and won the spot as House majority whip -- the third-ranking Republican in the House.

Inside Congress, Scalise has been described as a pragmatic conservative and has helped bridge the widening rifts between stark conservatives and more traditional Republicans.

As he was running for House Majority Whip, a scandal emerged when it was revealed Scalise had spoken to a group led by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in 2002. Scalise called it a mistake and apologized. Then-House Speaker John Boehner supported Scalise and Rep. Cedric Richmond, a black Democrat from Louisiana, also supported Scalise.

