Video captures the confusion and the fear of the Alexandria shooting spree

(CNN) It was clear to Noah Nathan that something wasn't right when he first heard the noise.

It sounded like a gunshot -- an uncommon sound in the quiet, suburban community of Alexandria, Virginia.

It was Wednesday morning and Nathan was out walking his dog when he passed by the baseball diamond where the Republican Congressional baseball team was practicing.

Nathan started filming, and what the video captures the horror of the shooting spree: shot after shot ringing out. The agonizing wait for medics to arrive. The confusion. The fear.

"Where is this guy?" Nathan yells toward the start of the video.

