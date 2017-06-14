Congressman: Gunman targeted us because we're Republicans

(CNN) As House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fights for his life after being shot during practice for the congressional Republican baseball team, one of his teammates said Wednesday night he believes it was their political party that made them targets for the gunman.

Scalise is currently in critical condition after the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. A congressional staffer, a lobbyist and a Capitol Police officer were also wounded.

Federal law enforcement officials have identified the shooter as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, who died following a shootout with authorities. Two Republican congressmen have said they believe the same man asked them if the team members were Democrats or Republicans shortly before the attack.

During an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," Alabama Rep. Gary Palmer was asked if he thought the team was targeted because they were Republicans, to which he replied "I believe we were," before pleading with the country to come together after this tragedy.

'We've got to come together'

