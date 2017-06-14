Two arrested after brawl outside Turkish ambassador's residence in DC

Story highlights Two men were arrested on charges of aggravated assault

Both men are Turkish nationals

Washington (CNN) Two men were arrested by federal law enforcement agents early Wednesday morning in connection with a violent altercation that occurred outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington, DC last month, according to the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Both men are Turkish nationals and were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, according to Commander Rob Fernandez of the task force.

One of the individuals was arrested at his home hear Manchester, New Jersey, while the other was arrested at his job near McLean, Virginia, Fernandez said.

Others involved in the brawl left the US prior to the completion of the investigation and before arrest warrants could be obtained for them, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Last month, the DC Fire and EMS Department tweeted that nine people were hospitalized after approximately two dozen protesters turned out in front of the ambassador's residence, shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump.