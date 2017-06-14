Trump makes hospital visit after congressional baseball shooting

Story highlights Trump headed to MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Rep. Steve Scalise remains critically ill

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump made an evening visit to the hospital where a critically wounded US congressman is receiving treatment Wednesday.

Accompanied by his wife, Trump arrived around sunset for the surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Rep. Steve Scalise, the number three House Republican, underwent surgery at the facility earlier Wednesday for wounds sustained in a shooting, which took place at a baseball practice just outside Washington on Wednesday morning.

The couple brought two large bouquets of white flowers for the injured lawmaker's wife, as well as for Crystal Griner, a US Capitol Police officer also wounded in the gun attack.

Inside the facility, Trump sat next to Scalise's bed and spoke with his family, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer. He also spoke with Griner and her wife, as well as hospital doctors.

A senior administration official said the mood inside the hospital was somber during Trump's visit, which came hours after Scalise emerged from surgery still in critical condition after suffering a single rifle shot to his hip.

