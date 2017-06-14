Trump makes hospital visit after congressional baseball shooting

Story highlights Trump headed to Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Rep. Steve Scalise remains critically ill

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is making an evening visit to the hospital where a US congressman who was critically wounded Wednesday at baseball practice is receiving treatment.

Trump arrived around 8:45 p.m. ET for the surprise visit to Medstar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise, the number three House Republican, underwent surgery earlier Wednesday for wounds sustained in the shooting, which took place outside Washington.

He was accompanied on the evening trip by his wife, first lady Melania Trump. The couple brought flowers for the injured lawmaker.

The hospital said after the surgery that Scalise remained in critical condition. A US Capitol Police officer who was also hurt in the gun attack was also receiving treatment at the facility, situated about three miles northeast of the White House.

Ahead of his visit, a White House official said Trump may only be able to visit Scalise's family, which has gathered at the facility, since the lawmaker himself remains critically ill.

