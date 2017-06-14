Trump notes his birthday in Flag Day memorandum

Story highlights Trump declared Wednesday Flag Day

He also shared that it's his birthday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, continuing a long-standing tradition, declared Wednesday to be Flag Day and declared the week to be Flag Week.

He also noted it's his birthday.

"I am blessed to have shared my birthday with the Star Spangled Banner and the US Army for 71 years now. Again, on Flag Day, I am deeply grateful to live under the red, white and blue, and all for which it stands," he said in a written statement.

The memorandum discussed the history of the American flag, such as raising the flag above Iowa Jima and astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planting a flag on the surface of the moon.

"On Flag Day, we honor the symbol that reminds us that we are one Nation under God, united in our pursuit of liberty and justice for all," Trump said. "Today, we celebrate and recognize June 14 as the day in 1777 when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the Republic."

Read More