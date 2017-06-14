Trump calls for unity after GOP baseball shooting

Story highlights The shooting happened Wednesday morning

Trump made his statement from the White House

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for unity in the wake of the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice that injured five people, including a top House Republican.

"We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation's capital is here because above all they love our country," Trump said from the White House. "We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans. That our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace. That we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good."

Who is Congressman Steve Scalise?

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise , a congressional staffer, lobbyist and two law enforcement officials suffered gunshot wounds after a shooter opened fire on Republican members of Congress who were playing baseball at a field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Trump announced that the alleged shooter, identified to CNN from federal law enforcement sources as James T. Hodgkinson, died of his injuries. Law enforcement officials are still investigating the motive behind the shooting. Two members of Congress said Hodgkins asked them whether the players on the field were Democrats or Republicans.

