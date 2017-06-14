Steve Scalise is the 9th sitting member of Congress to be shot

(CNN) Louisiana's Steve Scalise is the 9th member of Congress to be shot while in office and one of two dozen to be targeted by attackers since 1789, according to a 2011 Congressional Research Service report .

Other attacks were not included in the report, such as the 1998 shooting inside the Capitol when a gunman stormed into the building and shot and killed two Capitol Hill police officers. That gunman had a history of mental illness.

Tourists leave the Capitol on a stretcher after the violence and chaos caused by the shootings that claimed the lives of US Capitol Police officers John Gibson and Jacob J. Chestnut in 1998.

Prior to the attack on Giffords, it had been three decades since a member of Congress had been attacked. In November 1979, a woman with a knife got into Ted Kennedy's Senate office. She was stopped by the US Secret Service prior to reaching Kennedy; a Secret Service officer was "slightly wounded" according to CRS.

Almost a year to the day prior, California Rep. Leo Ryan was shot and killed at an airstrip in Guyana after he and two dozen others traveled to investigate the Jonestown cult headed by Jim Jones, which was based there. Ryan, along with four others -- including three journalists -- were murdered. Jackie Speier, who now holds Ryan's seat, was on that trip as a staffer to the Congressman. She was shot five times but lived . (Jones as well as 908 of his followers committed mass suicide by poisoning on the same day Ryan was killed.)

Jackie Speier, an aide to Congressman Leo Ryan, being taken from a plane at Georgetown on November 19, 1978, after its arrival from Jonestown where Speier was shot five times and Ryan and four others were ambushed and killed by members of the People's Temple.

A decade earlier, New York Sen. Robert Kennedy, then a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, was assassinated in Los Angeles following his victory in the June California primary.

Rep. Kenneth Roberts shown here being carried down the Capitol steps after Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire in the Capitol Building, shouting "Free Puerto Rico."

The incident involving the most members of Congress happened on March 1, 1954 when a group of Puerto Rican nationalists entered the House press gallery and opened fired. Reps. Clifford Davis (Tennessee), Alvin Bentley (Michigan), Ben Jensen (Iowa), George Hyde Fallon (Maryland) and Kenneth Roberts (Alabama) were injured -- although all five recovered. At issue was the ongoing US control of Puerto Rico