Rep. Davis: 'This could be the first political rhetorical terrorist attack'

"This hatefulnesss that we see in this country today over policy differences has got to stop," he said

(CNN) The shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday could have been motivated by heightened partisanship, a Republican congressman who survived the attack told CNN.

"This could be the first political rhetorical terrorist attack and that has to stop," Rep. Rodney Davis told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Rep. Steve Scalise, was among those shot in Alexandria, Virginia. Scalise was later said to be in stable condition and undergoing surgery, and President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday morning that the alleged shooter -- identified by federal law enforcement sources as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois -- was killed in the incident.

Authorities did not immediately reveal why Hodgkinson allegedly opened fire. But Davis attributed the motives of the gunman to heightened partisanship in the current political climate.

"This hatefulness that we see in this country today over policy differences has got to stop," he said.

