(CNN) Rep. Mo Brooks recounted horrific details from the shooting Wednesday in which House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and a number of others were wounded by a gunman apparently wielding a rifle.

Brooks, who represents Alabama's 5th district, said he heard a "loud bam" as he prepared to take batting practice along the third base line of the baseball field at a high school in Alexandria, Virginia.

"I see a rifle, then I see a little bit of a body and then I hear another 'blam' and then I realized there's an active shooter," said Brooks, speaking on CNN's "New Day" minutes after police had secured the scene.

"At the same time, I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot," added the Republican congressman.

Brooks said the gunman then seemed to pursue individuals on the baseball field before being shot by an armed Capitol Police officer, who himself may have been wounded.

