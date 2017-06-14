Story highlights Senators repeatedly interrupt her, but she's always prepared

On activist parents: "I grew up with stroller's-eye view of civil rights movement"

(CNN) Kamala Harris has served as freshman senator for only six months, but she's not wasting time sitting in the shadows.

For the second time in a week, the Democratic senator made headlines after she was interrupted by Republican counterparts during Senate Intelligence Committee hearings.

Last week, Sens. Richard Burr and John McCain of Arizona cut her off as she questioned Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. Both men did it again on Tuesday, as she questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Here's a look at Harris' resume:

Objective