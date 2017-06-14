Story highlights The incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz

An Iranian vessel came within 800 yards of a US ship

(CNN) The US military labeled the actions of an Iranian vessel "unsafe and unprofessional" after it trained a laser on a US helicopter Tuesday.

Three US Naval ships and a US Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter had an unsafe and unprofessional interaction with an Iranian Navy vessel while transiting the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from the US military.

The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, guided-missile destroyer USS Cole and dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers were traveling through the strait when an Iranian vessel approached the US ships, coming within 800 yards of the Bataan, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Cdr. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

During the encounter the Iranian vessel trained a spotlight on the Cole and Bataan, scanning the ship from bow to stern. No warning shots were fired during the encounter.

The Iranian sailors also shined a laser on the CH-53E helicopter that was accompanying the formation of US ships according to the statement.

