House hearing on gun legislation canceled after shooting

Washington (CNN) A congressional hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning to debate gun legislation has been canceled until further notice in the wake of Wednesday's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

The House Natural Resources Federal Lands Subcommittee spokeswoman Molly Block confirmed the decision to CNN.

The panel had been due to debate the "Sportsmen's Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act," which includes 18 provisions related to guns and hunting, as well as other recreational sporting and outdoors provisions.

The measure would make it easier to purchase silencers, transport guns across state lines and ease restrictions on armor-piercing bullets

The draft bill is sponsored by Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-South Carolina, who was at Wednesday's practice in Alexandria, Virginia, where Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were shot.

