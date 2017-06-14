Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
A bullet hole is visible in the glass window pane of a YMCA in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14. A man opened fire on Republican congressmen as they practiced baseball early Wednesday.
Baseball equipment is seen scattered on the field where the shooting took place. Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and at least three others were wounded, officials said.
A person is treated by emergency workers at the scene of the shooting that left four people injured, including a congressman and a congressional aide.
Investigators gather near the scene of the shooting.
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake hugs another member of the Republican congressional baseball team following the shooting.
Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks meets with reporters in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.
Rep. Roger Williams is wheeled away by emergency medical service personnel from the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.
People stand near the scene of the shooting in Alexandria.
An Alexandria, Virginia, police officer tapes off an area near the YMCA after the shooting.