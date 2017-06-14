Breaking News

Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Wed June 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A bullet hole is visible in the glass window pane of a YMCA in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14. A man opened fire on Republican congressmen as they practiced baseball early Wednesday.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
A bullet hole is visible in the glass window pane of a YMCA in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14. A man opened fire on Republican congressmen as they practiced baseball early Wednesday.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Baseball equipment is seen scattered on the field where the shooting took place. Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and at least three others were wounded, officials said.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
Baseball equipment is seen scattered on the field where the shooting took place. Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and at least three others were wounded, officials said.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
A person is treated by emergency workers at the scene of the shooting that left four people injured, including a congressman and a congressional aide.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
A person is treated by emergency workers at the scene of the shooting that left four people injured, including a congressman and a congressional aide.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Investigators gather near the scene of the shooting.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
Investigators gather near the scene of the shooting.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/14/politics/gallery/virginia-gop-shooting/index.html&quot;&gt;Mic.com writer Will Drabold&lt;/a&gt; posted&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/WillDrabold/status/874961976472088576&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; this photo to Twitter&lt;/a&gt; of a car with a window shot out near the baseball field.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
Mic.com writer Will Drabold posted this photo to Twitter of a car with a window shot out near the baseball field.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Rep. Ruben Kihuen &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/RepKihuen/status/874961886722363393&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted this photo &lt;/a&gt;with the following caption, &quot;.@HouseDemocrats praying for our @HouseGOP @SenateGOP baseball colleagues after hearing about the horrific shooting.&quot;
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
Rep. Ruben Kihuen tweeted this photo with the following caption, ".@HouseDemocrats praying for our @HouseGOP @SenateGOP baseball colleagues after hearing about the horrific shooting."
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake hugs another member of the Republican congressional baseball team following the shooting.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake hugs another member of the Republican congressional baseball team following the shooting.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks meets with reporters in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks meets with reporters in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Rep. Roger Williams is wheeled away by emergency medical service personnel from the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
Rep. Roger Williams is wheeled away by emergency medical service personnel from the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
People stand near the scene of the shooting in Alexandria.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
People stand near the scene of the shooting in Alexandria.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
An Alexandria, Virginia, police officer tapes off an area near the YMCA after the shooting.
Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice
An Alexandria, Virginia, police officer tapes off an area near the YMCA after the shooting.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
14 virginia shooting 061417 virginia shooting 061416 virginia shooting 061405 virginia shooting 061403 virginia shooting 061407 Virginia shooting 061409 virginia shooting 061418 Virginia shooting 061421 Virginia shooting 061411 virginia shooting 061415 virginia shooting 0614