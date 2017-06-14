Giffords tweets support following baseball practice shooting

Story highlights Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise shot at a GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning

Scalise is the first member of Congress to be shot since Giffords was shot at a Tucson event in 2011

Washington (CNN) Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was seriously wounded in a mass shooting in 2011, tweeted support for the victims and authorities involved in Wednesday's shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was shot Wednesday morning, a House colleague told CNN, in what sources are calling an apparent "deliberate attack." A congressional staffer was also shot.

The shooting took place at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team.

"My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day," Giffords tweeted.

Scalise is the first sitting member of Congress to be shot since Giffords, who was wounded in a January 2011 attack. Giffords was shot in the head by Jared Lee Loughner at a "Congress On Your Corner" event at a Tucson grocery store. Giffords, who authorities said was the main target of the shooting, survived the attack but six others were killed and an additional 12 were injured.

