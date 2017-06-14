Story highlights Two reps say a man that fits the suspect's description approached them as they were leaving the baseball game

The man wanted to know if it was Republicans or Democrats who were playing on the field

Washington (CNN) Two Republican members of Congress who were leaving Wednesday's morning baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, said they believe they were approached by the alleged shooter moments before he opened fire on their colleagues.

Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis told CNN that a middle-aged man in his late 50s to 60s approached him and Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina as they were leaving practice to ask whether those playing on the field were Republicans or Democrats. When Duncan responded that they were Republicans playing, the man turned around and left.

DeSantis said he didn't realize the connection until later, when heard the news of the shooting, and alerted the police.

"We reported this individual. Since he's been identified, the picture on the individual's Twitter page matches the individual," said DeSantis. "I'm very sure. It's the type of thing where I've seen him for 10 seconds, and for seeing him for 10 seconds I'm as sure as I can be."

DeSantis said the man seemed "a little weird" and when he was told Republicans were those playing on the field, the man reacted with "a little bias, but not enough that I thought he was going to go commit acts of violence."

