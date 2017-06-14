Story highlights Republican House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in Virginia on Wednesday

Members of Congress said their annual baseball game will go on Thursday night

Washington (CNN) GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney received a threatening email following the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia at a baseball practice for Congressional Republicans ahead of a charity game.

The email sent to Tenney had the subject line "One down, 216 to go," Tenney's office confirmed to CNN.

"Did you NOT expect this?" the body of the email read. "When you take away ordinary peoples very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forfeit. Certainly, your souls and morality were lost long before. Good riddance."

A spokesperson for the New York lawmaker said the office referred the threat to US Capitol Police, but she has not yet received any additional security. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment regarding Tenney's email threat.

Tenney, who was a supporter of President Donald Trump's campaign, said this is not the first time she has received a threat.