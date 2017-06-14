Story highlights Ben Childers told CNN he was on the balcony of his second-floor apartment when the shooting happened

"All they wanted to do was talk to their families," Childers said

(CNN) A man who sheltered members of Congress fleeing Wednesday's shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice said the lawmakers were "just in shock" after they fled the scene.

Ben Childers told CNN he was on the balcony of his second-floor apartment that overlooks the baseball field where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were shot.

He ran downstairs to wave down lawmakers who sprinted and weaved through traffic to find safety from the shooting.

"They were all just in shock," said Childers, 31.

"Their hands were clearly shaking," added his wife, Elizabeth Childers, who got the uninjured men water.

Read More