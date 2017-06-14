Sanders condemns shooter who 'apparently' volunteered on campaign

Story highlights Sanders called for nonviolence and said he was sickened by the shooting

The attack took place at a Republican baseball practice

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders took to the Senate floor Wednesday to condemn the suspect in the GOP baseball practice shooting whom the Vermont senator said "apparently volunteered" for his presidential campaign.

"I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign," Sanders said. "I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values."

Federal law enforcement sources have identified to CNN the alleged shooter as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois. The shooting injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who is in stable condition, along with a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and two Capitol Police officers. President Donald Trump said the alleged shooter succumbed to his injuries.

Sen. Jeff Flake said Matt Mika, director of government relations for Tyson foods who practices with the team, seemed to be the most seriously injured. He is in critical condition. Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent for Texas Rep. Roger Williams, was expected to recover fully, Williams said.

Capitol Police said the two injured officers suffered no "life-threatening injuries at this point."

