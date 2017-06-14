Rep. Scalise shot in Virginia

Story highlights The shooting appears to be a "deliberate attack," sources tell CNN

Scalise is the first member of Congress to be shot since former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords

Washington (CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise was shot Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, a House colleague told CNN, in what sources are calling an apparent "deliberate attack."

The shooting took place at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team.

Scalise, a member of the House Republican leadership as the majority whip, appeared to have been shot in the hip and it appeared two Capitol Hill police agents were shot, according to Rep. Mo Brooks, who told CNN he was on deck when the shooting occurred.

According to both congressional and law enforcement sources, the shooting appears to be a "deliberate attack."

Alexandria police said earlier Wednesday they were responding to a "multiple shooting" in the city. A tweet also said the suspect is in custody "and not a threat." CNN has reached out to Capitol Hill police for details.

