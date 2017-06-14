After baseball attack, the hate in politics has got to go

Story highlights Douglas Heye: Wednesday's attack on Republicans at a baseball field reminds us that hateful rhetoric accumulates and causes things to escalate

Whomever the targets, it was perhaps inescapable that something tragic was coming in an environment like this, Heye writes

Douglas Heye is a CNN political commentator and former deputy chief of staff to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Shortly after Wednesday morning's attack on Republican members of Congress practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, Congressman Rodney Davis, still in his baseball clothes, spoke to CNN's Brianna Keilar.

In addition to describing the events he witnessed, he spoke from the heart.

"This hatefulness that we see in this country today over policy differences has got to stop ... Republicans and Democrats need to use this day today to stand together and say 'stop.' Let's work together. Let's get things done," he said. "We can have our differences, but let's not let it lead to such hate."

Douglas Heye

We should all heed Congressman Davis' call, including our President. Since his announcement to run for office, Donald Trump has consistently yelled fire in a crowded political theater by castigating various segments of our population and encouraging his supporters to " knock the crap " out of protesters. And on and on.

Many Donald Trump supporters have followed his lead, escalating the rhetoric against political opponents and the media. A reporter was choke-slammed in Montana. And before Trump, too many Republicans engaged in awful and, let's face it, racist attacks on President Obama. Perhaps even worse, too many Republicans watched this happen and remained silent.

