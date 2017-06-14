Suspect in congressional shooting was Bernie Sanders supporter, strongly anti-Trump

(CNN) James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.

"Republicans are the Taliban of the USA," he posted in February.

Federal law enforcement identified Hodgkinson as the shooter who attacked Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer and members of the congressional police force, Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia. President Donald Trump said the gunman had been killed.

His online presence was largely defined by his politics. For example, his public Facebook posts date back to 2012 and are nearly all about his support for leftist politics. He was passionate about tax hikes on the rich and universal health care.

In the last year, most of his Facebook posts consisted of signed petitions on Change.org with titles like: "Bernie -- please run no matter what;" "Hillary Rodham Clinton should concede the nomination to Bernie Sanders;" and "Healthcare for all Americans."

In one public post on May 24, he signed a petition to "Stop the NEXUS Pipeline" in Michigan and Ohio.

Public records that align with the alleged shooter's name and personal details also match the descriptions on Hodgkinson's Facebook profile: his business, location, wife, and wife's employer.

On Facebook in 2015, Hodgkinson made at least one comment about the Republican congressman he is accused of eventually attacking in person.

"Here's a Republican that should Lose His Job, but they Gave Him a Raise," Hodgkinson said of Scalise, pointing to a cartoon about the congressman.

Hodgkinson appears to have written more than a dozen letters to the Belleville News-Democrat, a local paper, from 2010 to 2012. One of the final letters from Hodgkinson, in July of 2012, called for President Obama's re-election and to "vote all Republicans out of Congress."