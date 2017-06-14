Breaking News

Michigan officials charged in Flint Legionnaires' outbreak

By Sara Ganim, CNN

Updated 12:03 PM ET, Wed June 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Flint water crisis in 90 seconds
Flint water crisis in 90 seconds

    JUST WATCHED

    Flint water crisis in 90 seconds

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Flint water crisis in 90 seconds 01:39

Story highlights

  • 15 people have been charged for their role in the Flint water crisis
  • Some of those charged with involuntary manslaughter report to the governor

(CNN)Several Michigan state officials, including those who reported to Gov. Rick Snyder, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a Legionnaires' outbreak that killed 12 people during the Flint water crisis, the Michigan attorney general's office announced Wednesday.

Flint water crisis: How years of problems led to lead poisoning
Flint water crisis: How years of problems led to lead poisoning
Charges were announced for five state and city officials, including Nick Lyon, the current director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Former Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley, who had previously been charged, also now faces involuntary manslaughter, along with three other lower-ranking officials, according to the attorney general's office.
Another high-ranking state health department official, Eden Wells, was charged Wednesday with obstruction of justice and lying to an officer.
    In all,15 people have been charged as a result of the Attorney General Bill Schuette's ongoing investigation into the Flint water crisis.
    Some of the charges deal with lead poisoning, and the reason the city changed its water supply, while others deal with the spread of Legionnaires' connected to the crisis. Other charges range from willful neglect of duty, misconduct and conspiracy.
    Read More
    Wednesday marked the first time charges of involuntary manslaughter were brought.

    CNN's Sonia Moghe contributed to this report