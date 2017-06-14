Michigan officials charged in Flint Legionnaires' outbreak

Story highlights 15 people have been charged for their role in the Flint water crisis

Some of those charged with involuntary manslaughter report to the governor

(CNN) Several Michigan state officials, including those who reported to Gov. Rick Snyder, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a Legionnaires' outbreak that killed 12 people during the Flint water crisis, the Michigan attorney general's office announced Wednesday.

Charges were announced for five state and city officials, including Nick Lyon, the current director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Former Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley, who had previously been charged, also now faces involuntary manslaughter, along with three other lower-ranking officials, according to the attorney general's office.

Another high-ranking state health department official, Eden Wells, was charged Wednesday with obstruction of justice and lying to an officer.

In all,15 people have been charged as a result of the Attorney General Bill Schuette's ongoing investigation into the Flint water crisis.

Some of the charges deal with lead poisoning, and the reason the city changed its water supply, while others deal with the spread of Legionnaires' connected to the crisis. Other charges range from willful neglect of duty, misconduct and conspiracy.

