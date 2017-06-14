Climate change in schools where it's 'fake news'

As one might expect in this conservative bastion of the nation, some of the students say it's all lies or fake news.

"But that's usually in the beginning of the semester," said Madrid, who left a Ph.D.-level research gig to go into public education. "As I show them data and evidence, that tends to go away."

In fact, Madrid isn't so worrieed about his students. It's the other teachers who concern him: "I get much more pushback from other teachers than students. Adults have already pretty much made up their minds, and we also don't have the time to sit down and discuss the issues."

Madrid's situation underscores the confusion that the climate change issue has presented to many schools across the country. Although 97% of climate scientists agree that global warming is linked to the burning of fossil fuels, a majority of middle and high school teachers are not aware of this consensus.

Many of these teachers teach climate change as if it were an ongoing debate within the scientific community.

This disconnect between scientists and educators was captured in a recent survey (PDF) by the National Center for Science Education, a nonprofit that works to promote science over ideology.

"Our survey found that relatively few teachers had even a college course that devoted as much as a single class to climate change," said Glenn Branch, the center's deputy director, who notes that many teachers present misinformation about climate change or avoid teaching it entirely.

"Scientists believe that (climate change) is a really big issue, and it's really inconsistent in terms of how it's being taught," explained Gerald Lieberman, director of the California State Education and Environment Roundtable, which works closely with the California Department of Education on instructional strategies related to the environment.

Photos: Meet the kids suing the President "I chose to join the case because it sounded like something I could actually do," said Nick Venner, photographed in 2016 at age 15, from Lakewood, Colorado. "I think we have a really good chance of winning. It's hard for legal experts to deny the rights of young people. We are the future. They will be long gone before the long-term effects (of climate change) ever hit them. It's about my kids. It's about their grandkids." Kelsey Juliana, 20, from Eugene, Oregon, has been involved in legal action over climate change for years. "It's a systems change we're asking for. And who are we asking it for? Everyone on the planet, especially the youth, the most unheard, the most disenfranchised," she said. "Almost all the kids in this case haven't voted ever -- and cannot vote. That's something I certainly think about, as one of the few who can vote." "We live on a barrier island," said Levi Draheim, 9, from Florida's Space Coast. "If the sea rises, our (home) could just be underwater. And a couple of our reefs ... they're just almost gone. I can't even go to the beach. It gives me nightmares." Tia Hatton, 19, from Bend, Oregon, said she had to convince her family it was a good idea for her to take on the federal government. "I was late knowing about climate change. I lived in a conservative community. It wasn't until my senior year of high school that I started thinking about it when the snow levels dropped in Bend. I'm a Nordic skier. All of a sudden, the puzzle started fitting together." "You feel like there's no point in fighting," said Aji Piper, 16, from Seattle. "But you have this knowledge. So you still fight against this because it's the only thing you can do." He said it's frustrating when people think he's only repeating information adults have fed to him. "I'm not regurgitating any of this information," he said. "I'm not stupid. These facts are overwhelmingly in one direction." Climate change is "something I worry about," said Avery McRae, 11, of Eugene, Oregon. "If we don't do something now, we have a very bad future ahead of us." "I do a lot of outdoor activities that will be affected by climate change," said Zealand Bell, photographed at age 12, from Eugene, Oregon. "I ski, raft, hike -- all sorts of stuff. We go up to Willamette Pass (to ski), and the last few years it's barely been open because of the lack of snow. It does sort of make me mad, but mostly I'm sad. We've affected our climate so much. We've done all of this." Victoria Barrett, 17, from New York, said she's involved in the climate change lawsuit because "it's pertinent to literally the existence of humankind." "We're some of the people to be like, 'Yo, cut it out with that.' And if you don't do it, we're going to sue you to do it. ... It's really important to posterity what we're doing." Jamie Lynn Butler, 15, from Cameron, Arizona, said her family had to move off of a Navajo reservation because of searing droughts. One of the family's horses died from dehydration, she said. "Because of drought on the reservation and climate change there's less and less water. I don't want the next generation, and this generation, to keep losing things because of how we treat the planet." Jacob Lebel, 19, lives and works on his family's farm in Roseburg, Oregon. "As farmers, the drought and heat waves (associated with climate change) make it harder to work. The fire season has just been crazy," he said. "We could lose everything." Jayden Foytlin, 13, saw her home in Rayne, Louisiana, flood this year in a deadly storm directly linked to climate change. "I'm being affected, my generation is being affected, Louisiana is being affected by climate change," she said. "We are in a climate emergency," Journey Zephier, who lives in Hawaii, said at a press conference in March. "The federal government and fossil fuel industry have known for over 50 years that their actions and the burning of fossil fuels would result in destabilizing the Earth's climate system." Isaac Vergun, photographed at age 14, of Beaverton, Oregon, said it bothers him when he sees people driving cars that are bigger than they need. "It hurts me," he said. "Even if they did a little something -- like not buy that car -- that would make a difference." Hazel Van Ummersen is from Eugene, Oregon. She and her family "reduce their carbon footprint by gardening, recycling, buying local products, biking, and walking," according to court records. "The Arctic is being affected more than twice as fast as the Lower 48" states, said Nathan Baring, 16, from Fairbanks, Alaska. "We have the technology to make the change. It's the politics that's keeping us from it." "I've always been interested in my birth country," said Miko Vergun, 15, who was adopted from the Marshall Islands, in the Pacific. She now lives in Beaverton, Oregon. "I want to be able to go back -- but that would be really difficult right now because of climate change. It's possible the island will disappear " because of rising sea levels. "Even though I try to protect my natural resources and the climate system by biking, gardening, recycling, educating others about climate change, and practicing vegetarianism, I cannot protect the climate system for myself, and my family," Sahara Valentine of Eugene, Oregon, said in a court filing.

Hide Caption 17 of 17

Nationally, there continue to be tensions surrounding climate change, with the Trump administration expressing doubts about its validity and seeking cuts in climate research programs. This conflict has trickled down to the state level too -- even in the schools.

A bill in the Texas House of Representatives would allow science teachers to teach "the scientific strengths and scientific weaknesses of existing scientific theories," namely theories around subjects such as climate change, evolution, the origins of life and cloning.

The bill maintains that "the protection of a teacher's academic freedom is necessary to enable the teacher to provide effective instruction."

The Texas measure mirrors efforts in Idaho and West Virginia, where objections to the inclusion of climate change in state education standards have met with varying degrees of success. There is also a bill in Florida that would make it easier for residents to challenge school textbooks, including those that discuss topics such as climate change and evolution.

"That class of bill is couched in the language of academic freedom," said David Evans, executive director of the National Science Teachers Association. "But teachers shouldn't be permitted to teach things in class that aren't science."

Most of these bills in other states have been defeated. In Iowa, legislators canned a measure that would have prohibited the state Board of Education from adopting the Next Generation Science Standards, which include climate change in the curriculum.

This year, 11 bills designed to alter science education standards have been unsuccessfully introduced across the United States, by sponsors who perhaps have been encouraged by the Trump administration's stance on climate change.

Meanwhile, 18 states and the District of Columbia have approved the Next Generation Science Standards, which were developed with the help of several national science organizations and unveiled in 2013.

The main critique of these standards is that climate change instruction is largely relegated to Earth and life science classes, not so much to biology, chemistry and physics -- the science subjects that most students focus on in high school.

"Classes where it's natural to discuss climate change have been neglected," Branch said.

But Evans disagrees, saying that lessons around climate change are in "appropriate places in the curriculum, based on what kids can learn when."

Ann Akey, who teaches Advanced Placement environmental science and environmental chemistry at Woodside High School in California, concurs with Branch, though in her school they are working on weaving climate change into the bio-chem-physics curricula, taking it further than the science guidelines suggest.

"California just adopted (the standards) in the last year, so it won't be fully implemented" for a few years, she said.

Lieberman is less sanguine about the speed of implementation, saying it will take seven to 10 years for California to fully execute the standards and a decade or two for the rest of the nation to follow suit. "These are gigantic (educational) systems," he said, "and that is the core of the problem."

Evans sounded a more positive note, saying he thinks some school districts will adopt the standards before their own state legislatures do. He cited Wisconsin, where the vast majority of school districts seem to have adopted the science standards, even though the state hasn't done so.

"When we do climate science sessions at our conferences, it's standing-room only," Evans said. "Teachers are anxious to learn the science so that they can take it to their kids."

But in the interim, those on the front lines stress the need for professional development and support. Some are lucky in that department, like Chris Geerer, who teaches sixth-grade general science at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan.

"I took a (climate change) class at Michigan Tech a few years ago, but not everybody does that," Geerer said. "Hopefully, as we roll out (our new) middle school curriculum, we will provide teachers with resources and background information, and force them to think about climate change and digest it and be on board and comfortable teaching it, too."

Madrid adopts a "show, don't tell" approach when teaching his Texas students about climate change. He has them track data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. "I don't tell them anything, just tell them to get the data," he said. "Any location they choose data from will show that it's real."

Branch added that "state science standards do make a difference, as they influence what's in textbooks, what's in local curricula, and they influence statewide testing, too.

But at the end of the day, when the classroom door closes, it's really going to be the individual teacher who determines whether or not climate change is going to be properly presented or not."