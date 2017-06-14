The congressman-doctor who treated Scalise on the ball field

Story highlights Congressmen Brad Wenstrup and Mo Brooks tended to Steve Scalise's wounds in Virginia shooting

The shooting was "like being back in a combat zone in Iraq," Wenstrup said

(CNN) Rep. Brad Wenstrup, of Ohio, rushed to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise's side Wednesday morning, as a stream of blood trailed behind the Louisiana congressman.

Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia, where members of Congress were attending a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio helped to treat House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

During the baseball practice, a gunman opened fire and Wenstrup immediately went into medical mode, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks said on CNN. Wenstrup is a doctor, a podiatrist by training, and a veteran of the war in Iraq.

"I held a cloth over the wound to stop the bleeding as Brad was getting some kind of scissors device to cut through the pants to try to have better access to Steve Scalise's wound and his hip," Brooks said. "I put pressure on his wound in his hip."

He added that Wenstrup started to focus on minimizing blood loss in the hip area. Scalise was shot in the left hip, Wenstrup told Jake Tapper on The Lead on Wednesday afternoon.